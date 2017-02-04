By Dan Levine and Scott Malone
| SEATTLE/BOSTON
SEATTLE/BOSTON A federal judge in Seattle on
Friday put a nationwide block on U.S. President Donald Trump's
week-old executive order temporarily barring refugees and
nationals from seven countries from entering the United States.
The judge's temporary restraining order represents a major
challenge to Trump's action, although his administration could
still appeal the ruling and have the policy upheld.
Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, made his
ruling effective immediately on Friday, suggesting that travel
restrictions could be lifted straight away. He is expected to
issue a full written ruling over the weekend.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee celebrated the decision as a
victory for the state, adding: "no person - not even the
president - is above the law."
The state's attorney general, Bob Ferguson, said: "This
decision shuts down the executive order right now." He said he
expected the federal government to honor the ruling.
The Justice Department made no immediate decision on an
appeal. “The Department looks forward to reviewing the court’s
written order and will determine next steps,” it said in a
statement.
The new Republican president's order signed on Jan. 27
triggered chaos at U.S. airports last weekend. Some travelers
abroad were turned back from flights into the United States,
crowds of hundreds of people packed into arrival areas to
protest and legal objections were filed across the country.
The challenge in Seattle court was brought by the state of
Washington and later joined by the state of Minnesota. The judge
ruled that the states have legal standing to sue, which could
help Democratic attorneys general take on Trump in court on
issues beyond immigration.
Washington's case was based on claims that the state had
suffered harm from the ban, for example students and faculty at
state-funded universities being stranded overseas.
Judge Robart probed a Justice Department lawyer on the
"litany of harms” suffered by Washington state’s universities,
and also questioned the administration's use of the Sept. 11,
2001 attacks on the United States as a justification for the
ban.
Robart said no attacks had been carried out on U.S. soil by
individuals from the seven countries affected by the travel ban
since that assault. For Trump’s order to be constitutional,
Robart said, it had to be “based in fact, as opposed to
fiction.”
The judge's decision was welcomed by groups protesting the
ban.
“This order demonstrates that federal judges throughout the
country are seeing the serious constitutional problems with this
order,” said Nicholas Espiritu, a staff attorney at the National
Immigration Law Center.
Eric Ferrero, Amnesty International USA spokesman, lauded
the short-term relief provided by the order but added: "Congress
must step in and block this unlawful ban for good."
FOUR STATES IN COURT
The decision came on a day that attorneys from four states
were in courts challenging Trump's executive order. The Trump
administration justified the action on national security
grounds, but opponents labeled it an unconstitutional order
targeting people based on religious beliefs.
Earlier on Friday, a federal judge in Boston declined to
extend a temporary restraining order that allowed some
immigrants into the United States from countries affected by
Trump's three-month ban.
U.S. District Judge Nathan Gorton expressed skepticism
during oral arguments about a civil rights group's claim that
Trump's order represented religious discrimination.
The State Department said on Friday that fewer than 60,000
visas previously issued to citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya,
Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen had been invalidated as a result
of the order. That disclosure followed media reports that
government lawyers were citing a figure of 100,000.
U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia
ordered the federal government to give the state a list by
Thursday of "all persons who have been denied entry to or
removed from the United States."
The state of Hawaii on Friday also filed a lawsuit alleging
that the order is unconstitutional and asking the court to block
the order across the country.
Trump's directive also temporarily stopped the entry of all
refugees into the country and indefinitely halted the settlement
of Syrian refugees.
On Friday the Department of Homeland Security issued
additional clarification of the order, stating that there were
no plans to extend it beyond the seven countries. The DHS also
reiterated that the ban did not apply to permanent residents, or
green card holders, and some others, such as those who have
helped the U.S. military.
(Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York, Brian
Snyder in Boston and Lawrence Hurley, Lesley Wroughton and Susan
Heavey in Washington)