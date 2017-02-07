By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO The U.S. Justice Department will
face off with opponents in a federal appeals court on Tuesday
over the fate of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban
on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, his most
controversial action since taking office last month.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco is to
hear arguments about whether to restore the ban from Justice
Department lawyers and opposing attorneys for the states of
Minnesota and Washington at 3 p.m. PST (2300 GMT).
Trump's Jan. 27 executive order barred entry for citizens
from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90
days and imposed a 120-day halt on all refugees.
A federal judge in Seattle, responding to a challenge by
Washington state, suspended the order last Friday, opening a
window for people from the affected countries to enter the
United States, pending the appeals process.
Trump, a Republican who took office on Jan. 20, has defended
the ban as necessary to protect the country from the threat of
terrorism, and has condemned court rulings against it.
"I actually can’t believe that we’re having to fight to
protect the security, in a court system, to protect the security
of our nation," Trump said at an event with sheriffs at the
White House on Tuesday.
The Islamic State militant group had threatened "to
infiltrate the United States and other countries through the
migration," he said. "And then we’re not allowed to be tough on
the people coming in? Explain that one."
Critics of the ban have called it discriminatory against
Muslims and have questioned its value as a security measure.
All the people who carried out fatal attacks inspired by
Islamist militancy in the United States since the Sept. 11,
2001, attacks were U.S. citizens or legal residents, the New
America think tank says. None came to the United States or were
from a family that emigrated from one of the countries listed in
the travel ban, it says. (bit.ly/2keSmUO)
Although the legal fight over Trump's ban is ultimately
about how much power a president has to decide who can and
cannot enter the United States, the appeals court is set to rule
after Tuesday's hearing on the narrower question of whether the
Seattle court had the grounds to halt Trump's order.
Trump faces an uphill battle in the liberal-leaning San
Francisco court, although the outcome of a ruling on the order's
ultimate legality is less certain.
Two members of three-judge panel that will hear the
arguments were appointed by former Democratic Presidents Jimmy
Carter and Barack Obama, and one was appointed by former
President George W. Bush.
Appeals courts are generally leery of upending the status
quo, which in this case is the lower court's suspension of the
ban. The case is likely to go to the Supreme Court.
CENTERPIECE OF CAMPAIGN
Trump frequently promised during his election campaign to
curb illegal immigration, especially from Mexico, and to crack
down on Islamist violence. His travel ban sparked protests and
chaos at U.S. and overseas airports in the weekend that
followed.
In a brief filed on Monday, the Justice Department said the
suspension of Trump's order was too broad and at most should be
limited to people who were already granted entry to the country
and were temporarily abroad, or to those who want to leave and
return to the United States.
The state of Washington argues it has suffered harm, saying
some students and faculty at state universities were stranded
overseas because of the ban.
Washington state's case was backed by about a dozen briefs
submitted by at least 17 state attorneys general, more than 100
companies, and about a dozen labor and civil rights groups.
About a dozen conservative groups supported the government in
three such briefs.
Separately, two U.S. Republican senators plan to unveil
legislation on Tuesday aimed at curbing legal immigration by
halving the overall number of people allowed to live as legal
permanent residents, one of the bill's authors said.
The plan would limit the total number of total green cards
issued to about 500,000 per year, down from about 1 million, and
focus on allowing in people seeking to reunite with their
immediate family, Republican Senator Tom Cotton told MSNBC.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington and
Peter Henderson in San Francisco)