WASHINGTON Bills backed by U.S. President Donald
Trump to crack down on illegal immigrants passed the U.S. House
of Representatives on Thursday, drawing criticism from
immigration activists and others who called them a threat to
civil liberties.
The House voted 228-195 to pass the "No Sanctuary for
Criminals Act" that would withhold some federal grants to
so-called "sanctuary city" jurisdictions that do not comply with
certain federal immigration laws.
By a vote of 257-167, the chamber also passed "Kate's law"
to increase penalties for illegal immigrants who return to the
United States. It is named for Kate Steinle, who was shot dead
in San Francisco in 2015. An illegal immigrant who had been
deported five times was charged with her murder.
Both bills will need approval from the Senate to become law.
Trump's Republicans control both chambers. But Democrats
assailed the measures as fear-mongering.
"Although people who illegally re-enter the country do so to
reunite with their families, or to flee violence or persecution,
this bill considers them all dangerous criminals who deserve
lengthy prison sentences," Democratic Representative Jerrold
Nadler said during debate on "Kate's Law."
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump demanded action
against sanctuary cities, which provide some protection for
illegal immigrants under laws that limit how much cooperation
local police may have with federal immigration authorities.
The "No Sanctuary for Criminals Act" prohibits sanctuary
cities from adopting policies that restrict police officers from
asking individuals about their immigration status or the
immigration status of others.
Under the laws, illegal immigrants would face mandatory
detention for past convictions of an expanded number of
offenses, such as driving under the influence of drugs or
alcohol.
On Wednesday, Trump promoted both bills at the White House
with speeches by parents of young people slain by people who
live in, or immigrated to, the United States illegally.