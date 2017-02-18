MUNICH Feb 18 A new version of a Trump
administration travel ban will not stop green card residency
holders or travellers already on planes from entering the United
States, U.S. Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly said on
Saturday.
U.S. President Donald Trump's initial attempt to clamp down
for security reasons on immigration from seven Muslim-majority
countries and on refugees snarled to a halt amid a judicial
backlash and chaos at airports.
"The president is contemplating releasing a tighter, more
streamlined version of the first (order). And I will have
opportunity to work (on) a rollout plan, in particular to make
sure that there's no one in a sense caught in the system of
moving from overseas to our airports," Kelly said at the Munich
Security Conference.
Asked whether green card residency permit holders would be
allowed in, Kelly said: "It's a good assumption and, as far as
the visas go, ... if they're in motion from some distant land to
the United States, when they arrive they will be allowed in."
He promised "a short phase-in period to make sure that
people on the other end don't get on airplanes. But if they're
on an airplane and inbound, they'll be allowed to enter the
country."
Trump's original order, which he said was meant to head off
attacks by Islamist militants, barred people from Iran, Iraq,
Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering for 90 days
and excluded all refugees for 120 days, except those from Syria,
who were banned indefinitely.
The abrupt implementation of the order last month plunged
the immigration system into chaos, sparking a wave of criticism
from the countries affected, and from Western allies and some of
America's leading corporations, especially technology firms.
