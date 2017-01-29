FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Muslim-majority Indonesia deeply regrets U.S. immigrant vetting plans
January 29, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 7 months ago

Muslim-majority Indonesia deeply regrets U.S. immigrant vetting plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday the Muslim-majority nation deeply regrets President Donald Trump's plans for "extreme vetting" of people from some Muslim countries entering the United States under new immigration orders.

In a far-reaching order that caused chaos and confusion after it was signed late on Friday, Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, is not among the seven Muslim-majority nations whose citizens face restrictions. However, when asked about Trump's plans for "extreme vetting", Marsudi said in social media message sent to Reuters: "We have deep regrets about the policy. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Paul Tait)

