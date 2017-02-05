(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Dan Levine and Lawrence Hurley
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON Feb 4 When Washington state
Attorney General Bob Ferguson arrived in Seattle last Saturday
after a trip to Florida, public outrage over the immigration
order issued the previous day by President Donald Trump was
quickly growing. He went home, greeted his family and then went
to work.
By late Monday afternoon, just minutes before the court
closed for the day, Ferguson, a Democrat, and his team of
lawyers were ready to file the first state lawsuit seeking to
block the order. On Friday, they won a dramatic courtroom
victory when U.S. District Judge James Robart put on hold the
travel ban for refugees and citizens of seven mainly Muslim
countries.
The lawsuit emerged out of a chaotic 48-hour period in which
the need for immediate action held sway over the kind of
carefully thought-out strategizing that usually leads up to a
major legal complaint being filed, according to Ferguson and
other attorneys involved in actions against the order.
"We knew we had one shot," Ferguson said in an interview, in
reference to the bid for a temporary restraining that would
immediately overturn Trump's executive order.
The lawsuit is one of several now filed against the
executive order around the United States, but it was the first
case leading to a broad decision that applies nationwide.
The fight over the immigration order is just the first of
what is likely to be a series of court battles between
Democratic attorneys general, the top legal officers in
liberal-leaning states, and the administration. Several
attorneys general have already said they expect to sue Trump on
various issues if he oversteps his authority, including on the
environment and consumer protection.
President Trump on Saturday ridiculed Judge Robart, a George
W. Bush appointee, and his decision. The Justice Department
filed a formal appeal.
The Washington state lawyers worked around the clock last
Saturday and Sunday against the backdrop of turbulent scenes at
U.S. airports, where immigrants were detained by federal
officials unprepared to implement the president's directive.
There was little time to coordinate with other states,
though ultimately one other state, Minnesota, joined the effort.
Additional states, including Virginia, New York and Hawaii, have
filed their own lawsuits or sought to intervene in cases brought
by individuals affected by the ban.
State attorneys general did not collectively decide to let
Washington file first for any strategic advantage, Ferguson
said. Rather, Washington was able most quickly to marshal
evidence of the harm Trump's order caused to the state, which is
crucial to establish legal standing.
Ferguson called the general counsels at major Washington
employers Amazon.com Inc. and Expedia Inc. for
their support. The companies eventually filed sworn statements
in court saying the ban hurt their businesses.
The state lawyers also gathered information on the harm to
state residents and institutions such as the university system,
which the judge appeared to find persuasive.
TURNING THE TABLES
The legal assault on the order has involved Ferguson and
other Democratic lawyers taking a leaf from the play-book
followed by Republican states that successfully challenged
actions taken by Trump's predecessor, former President Barack
Obama.
Washington state's claims rely in part on the same legal
arguments that Texas and 25 other Republican-led states made
when they challenged Obama's November 2014 plan to protect up to
four million immigrants from deportation. In that case, the
Republican states argued that Obama overstepped his
constitutional powers by infringing upon the authority of
Congress.
Washington and other states say Trump has violated the
Constitution too, albeit on different grounds. They say he has
violated protections against discrimination on the basis of
religion by targeting Muslims. The state has a responsibility to
protect the "health, safety, and well-being" of all its
residents, the lawsuit said.
In the 2014 case, Texas, like Washington state in the Trump
case, asked for a nationwide injunction.
Where the fight against Trump's order differs from the Texas
challenge to Obama is that various lawsuits have been filed
around the country by states and civil rights groups. The Texas
case was a single lawsuit that the other states joined.
ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said there was little time to talk
strategy among the many states and advocacy groups opposing the
order, as would normally happen. "It's moving too quickly," he
said.
That sense of urgency was all too clear to Washington state
lawyers on Monday as they feverishly gathered the required
documents to file with the lawsuit, including the motion for a
temporary restraining order.
Unlike other court papers filed electronically, a paper copy
of that motion had to be delivered to the clerk's office in
person. So Noah Purcell, the solicitor general, led a race to
the Seattle courthouse with others from the office just as the
building was about to close. They pulled up to the courthouse,
jumped out of the car and ran up the steps to the doors before
they were locked. They arrived just in time.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in Seattle and Lawrence Hurley in
Washington; Writing by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Jonathan
Weber and Dan Grebler)