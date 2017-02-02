FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft asks Trump administration for exception program on immigration orders
February 2, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 7 months ago

Microsoft asks Trump administration for exception program on immigration orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it had sent a proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to create a program that would let people from seven predominantly Muslim nations enter and leave the United States on business or family emergency travel if they hold a valid work or student visa and have not committed any crimes.

In a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Microsoft President Brad Smith outlined a program for case-by-case review of exceptions to a travel ban instituted last week for "Responsible Known Travelers with Pressing Needs."

The proposal argues that the secretaries have the power to grant exceptions to the travel ban under the order issued last week by President Trump. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Peter Henderson and Meredith Mazzilli)

