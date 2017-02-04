UPDATE 2-Dozens killed as heavy snow hits Afghanistan and Pakistan
KABUL, Feb 5 Dozens of people in Afghanistan and Pakistan were killed after heavy snow and avalanches hit over the weekend.
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. State Department was informed by the Justice Department of the ruling by a Washington state court blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's order barring nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.
The State Department is working with the Department of Homeland Security to determine how the ruling affects its operations and will announce any changes affecting travelers to the United States as soon as that information is available, the spokesperson said.
A federal judge in Seattle on Friday put a nationwide block on Trump's week-old executive order. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON/BEIRUT, Feb 5 A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately restore a immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.
