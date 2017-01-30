FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State of Washington says to sue to stop Trump immigration order
January 30, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 8 months ago

State of Washington says to sue to stop Trump immigration order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The state of Washington will go to federal court to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from some Muslim-majority states, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday.

Washington will be the first state to take on the executive order. Technology companies Amazon.com Inc and Expedia Inc will support the suit, Ferguson told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Chris Reese)

