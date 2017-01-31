FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order
January 31, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 7 months ago

Tech companies to meet on legal challenge to Trump immigration order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - A group of technology companies is planning to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for GitHub, a company that makes software development tools, which is organizing the meeting.

Alphabet Inc's Google, Airbnb Inc and Netflix Inc are among the companies invited to the meeting, a separate person familiar with the situation said. (Reporting by Dan Levine, Stephen Nellis, Kristina Cooke and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Bill Rigby)

