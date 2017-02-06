Nearly 100 companies, including Apple,
Google and Microsoft, banded together on
Sunday to file a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's
temporary travel ban, arguing that it "inflicts significant harm
on American business."
The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th
Circuit, included Facebook, Twitter, Intel
, eBay, Netflix and Uber, as
well as non-tech companies such as Levi Strauss and
Chobani.
Trump's executive order of Jan. 27, the most contentious
policy move of his first two weeks in office, faces crucial
legal hurdles. A federal judge in Seattle on Friday blocked the
move, and the Trump administration has a deadline on Monday to
justify the action, which temporarily barred entry to the United
States by people from seven mostly Muslim countries, as well as
suspending the U.S. refugee program.
"The Order represents a significant departure from the
principles of fairness and predictability that have governed the
immigration system of the United States for more than fifty
years," the brief from the companies stated.
"The Order inflicts significant harm on American business,
innovation, and growth as a result," it added.
"Immigrants or their children founded more than 200 of the
companies on the Fortune 500 list."
U.S. tech companies, which employ many foreign-born
nationals, have been among the most vocal groups in speaking out
against Trump's travel order, which he has defended as necessary
to ensure closer vetting of people coming into the country and
better protect the country from the threat of terrorist attacks.
Amazon.com and Expedia, both based in
Washington state, had supported the Seattle lawsuit, asserting
that the travel restrictions harmed their businesses.
Over the weekend, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
San Francisco denied the Trump administration's request for an
immediate stay of the federal judge's temporary restraining
order that blocked nationwide the implementation of key parts of
the travel ban.
But the court said it would reconsider the government's
request after receiving more information.
The government has until 3 p.m. PST (2300 GMT) on Monday to
submit additional legal briefs to the appeals court in support
of Trump's executive order. Following that, the court is
expected to act quickly, and a decision either way may
ultimately result in the case reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.