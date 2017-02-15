FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Attorney General backs Trump in travel ban litigation
February 15, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 6 months ago

Texas Attorney General backs Trump in travel ban litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday asked a federal appeals court for permission to file legal papers in support of President Donald Trump's travel ban, making Texas the first state to back Trump in closely-watched litigation over the ban.

Paxton asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California to file a friend-of-the-court brief. In the brief, he said that the full court should reconsider whether a lower court judge was justified in halting the ban. (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

