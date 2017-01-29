U.S. Homeland Security says monitoring litigation over Trump order

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday it was carefully monitoring litigation to do with U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order affecting seven Muslim-majority countries but had not yet seen a copy of the emergency stay issued by a U.S. Federal Court.

A senior Homeland Security official said of roughly 375 travelers affected by the order, 109 were in transit to the United States and denied entry into the country. Another 173 people were stopped by airlines from boarding an aircraft to the United States, said the official. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Nick Zieminski)