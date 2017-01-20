FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope urges trump to show concern for poor, be guided by ethical values
January 20, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 7 months ago

Pope urges trump to show concern for poor, be guided by ethical values

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Pope Francis urged U.S. President Donald Trump to be guided by ethical values and as he took office on Friday, saying he must take care of the poor and the outcast during his time in office.

"I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation's commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide," Francis said in a message sent to Trump minutes after he was inaugurated.

"Under your leadership, may America's stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need ...," Francis said. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Philip Pullella)

