8 months ago
Trump names Montana Congressman Zinke to lead Interior Dept
#Energy
December 15, 2016 / 3:14 PM / 8 months ago

Trump names Montana Congressman Zinke to lead Interior Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday formally announced Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander and a proponent of coal development on federal lands, as his choice for Secretary of the Interior.

If the nomination is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Zinke, 55, will head the Interior Department, which employs more than 70,000 people across the United States and oversees more than 20 percent of federal land, including national parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey)

