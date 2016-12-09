FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
December 9, 2016

Trump expected to pick oil drilling advocate to run Interior Dept. -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a strong advocate of increased oil and gas development who is skeptical about climate change, to run the Department of the Interior, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The appointment could mean easier access for industry to more than a quarter of America's territory, ranging from national parks to tribal lands stretching from the Arctic to the Gulf of Mexico, where energy companies have been eager to drill and mine. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Frances Kerry)

