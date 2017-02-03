FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump tweets "Iran is playing with fire", says won't be as kind as Obama
February 3, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 7 months ago

Trump tweets "Iran is playing with fire", says won't be as kind as Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted early on Friday that "Iran is playing with fire" and "they don't appreciate how kind President Obama was to them. Not me!"

Trump plans to impose sanctions on several Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Iran's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile on Sunday helped trigger Trump's decision, which could be announced as early as Friday, they said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Louise Ireland)

