4 minutes ago
Trump is "very likely" to recertify Iranian compliance with Iran nuclear deal-US official
July 13, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 4 minutes ago

Trump is “very likely” to recertify Iranian compliance with Iran nuclear deal-US official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is "very likely" to recertify Iranian compliance with the Iran nuclear agreement although he continues to have reservations about it, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. Under the deal, the State Department must notify Congress every 90 days on Iran's compliance under the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump has a congressionally mandated deadline of Monday to decide.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Trump could always change his mind. He had complained about the deal bitterly during last year's presidential campaign.

Reporting By Steve Holland

