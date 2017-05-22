Iraq VP accuses Qatar of having tried to split his country
CAIRO, June 17 Qatar promoted a plan to split Iraq along sectarian lines, Iraqi Vice President Iyad Allawi said on Saturday, voicing support for the isolation of Doha by some Arab states.
TEL AVIV May 22 U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking shortly after arriving in Israel on Monday, urged regional leaders to work together for peace and said his trip to Saudi Arabia had brought him new hope for that prospect.
"We have before us a rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace to this region and to its people," Trump said during a welcoming ceremony after Air Force One touched down. "But we can only get there working together. There is no other way." (Reporting by Steve Holland in Tel Aviv and Jeff Mason in Jerusalem; Editing by Gareth Jones)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.