WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate financier Lewis Eisenberg to be ambassador to Italy, the White House said on Monday.

Eisenberg is a co-founder and managing partner of Ironhill Investments and was chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for six years, the White House said in a statement. He will need Senate confirmation to take up his post.

