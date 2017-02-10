By Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 10 When Japanese first lady Akie
Abe made her rounds in Washington on Friday, noticeably absent
was the high-level chaperone of previous visits - America's
first lady.
Rather than Melania Trump, it was the wife of the Japanese
ambassador to the United States who accompanied Akie Abe on a
visit to a local university, a Japanese embassy official said.
That was a departure from Akie Abe's previous visits to
Washington. In 2007, she was treated to a tour with Laura Bush
to George Washington's home, Mount Vernon, and in 2015, she and
Michelle Obama stopped by a northern Virginia elementary school
with a Japanese immersion program.
The break with convention, three weeks into husband Donald
Trump's presidency, is another sign that Melania Trump may have
different designs on the first lady's role than her
predecessors.
Melania Trump has elected to stay in New York for now while
her son finishes his school year. It is not yet clear if she
will take a prominent role in White House social events,
including accompanying fellow first ladies on their visits to
the capital.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife are
scheduled to spend the weekend at the Trumps' Florida Mar-a-Lago
retreat, where the two leaders will golf and the task of hosting
Mrs. Abe will fall to Melania.
While their husbands strive to appear in lock-step on
U.S.-Japan relations this weekend, Melania Trump may find in her
Japanese counterpart someone who is in many ways her opposite -
a political spouse who does not shun the limelight and disagrees
publicly with her powerful husband.
Melania Trump, a former model from Slovenia, rarely airs
differences of opinion with her husband. Akie Abe, in contrast,
has used news interviews to make policy recommendations for his
administration, leading some to dub her the "household
opposition."
She told Reuters in 2014 that Japan should consider cutting
spending and boosting the economy before further raising the
sales tax, to 10 percent. She said she had urged her husband not
to go forward with the first stage of the rise, to 8 percent, to
no avail.
Critiquing Japan's male-dominated professional culture, Akie
Abe told Bloomberg last year that Japanese women are held back
by pressure from men to be "cute" rather than "capable and
hardworking."
Her public profile makes her a rarity in Japan as well as a
stark contrast with Melania Trump, who largely avoided the
campaign trail, has not shown deep interest in public policy,
and has rarely disagreed with Trump in public despite some
damaging revelations.
When a videotape of Trump emerged during the 2016
presidential campaign in which he boasted about grabbing women
by their genitals, Melania said in a brief statement that his
words were "unacceptable and offensive" but that she had
accepted his apology.
The differing styles could keep the weekend conversations on
the light side.
"I would certainly expect no discussion of global politics"
between Melania and Akie, said Jean Harris, a University of
Scranton professor who has studied the role of first ladies. "I
don't see Melania as wanting to be part of those conversations."
Akie Abe's openness in stating points of disagreement with
her husband has few parallels even in American politics, where
first ladies tend not to diverge from their husbands in public,
though they may be crucial advisors behind the scenes, Harris
said.
Just after the election, Melania Trump said in a CBS
interview that she chides her husband "all the time" for his
Twitter attacks.
"Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't," she said. "I
give him my opinion. And he could do whatever he likes with it."
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Mary Milliken)