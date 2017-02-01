Japan's Asakawa says forex rates decided by markets, not being manipulated

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency official said on Wednesday that foreign-exchange rates were decided by markets and were not being manipulated, after U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at the currency policies of Japan and other trading partners.

Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters that Japanese monetary policy was aimed solely at beating deflation.

Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised China, Germany and Japan, saying they were engaged in devaluing their currencies to the disadvantage of the United States.