7 months ago
Japan readies package for Trump to help create 700,000 U.S. jobs
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
February 3, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 7 months ago

Japan readies package for Trump to help create 700,000 U.S. jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan is putting together a package it says would generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market to present to President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.

The plans, to be unveiled when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Trump on Feb. 10 in Washington, envisage investments in infrastructure projects such as high-speed trains and cybersecurity, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Investing in overseas infrastructure projects dovetails with a key plank in Abe's growth strategy, which is to export "high-quality" infrastructure technology.

The government may tap its foreign exchange reserves account to fund the package, the sources said. ($1=113.0100 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

