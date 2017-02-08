By Linda Sieg and David Brunnstrom
| TOKYO/WASHINGTON
TOKYO/WASHINGTON Feb 8 Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe heads to Washington on Thursday hoping promises to help
create U.S. jobs and bolster Japan's military will persuade U.S.
President Donald Trump to turn down the heat on trade and
currency and stand by the decades-old alliance.
Japanese officials have been soothed by security assurances
from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and others. But they worry
Trump may go off script when the two leaders meet, first for a
summit in Washington on Friday and then for a round of golf near
the "Winter White House" in Florida.
Some in Tokyo even worry that Trump, a global businessman
and author of "The Art of the Deal", might eventually make some
sort of pact with rival China that leaves Japan out in the cold.
"What we want to know is Mr. Trump's attitude towards
China," said Yukio Okamoto, a former Japanese diplomat with ties
to the government. "If it becomes only an economic one, then a
deal might be made at some point without the consideration of
security issues in the region."
Japanese politicians are also concerned that Abe might make
hard-to-keep promises when the two play a round of golf that has
echoes of one between Abe's prime minister grandfather, Nobusuke
Kishi, and President Dwight Eisenhower in 1957.
U.S. newspapers then dubbed the golf game a "triumph of
diplomacy" between the former World War Two enemies. Three years
later, Kishi had to resign because of a public furore over the
U.S.-Japan security pact that was signed that year.
"DAMAGING MESSAGE"
"A failure of the first official meeting would send a very,
very damaging message to the world," said a former Japanese
diplomat familiar with government thinking.
During his election campaign, Trump complained that Tokyo
and Seoul were not sharing enough of the cost of the U.S.
security umbrella.
Trump has also lumped Japan with China and Mexico as big
contributors to the U.S. trade deficit, targeted its auto trade
as "unfair" and accused Tokyo of using monetary policy to
devalue its currency to boost exports.
Addressing such concerns, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshide
Suga said on Wednesday Tokyo's share of America's trade deficit
had declined from historic highs and Japanese firms have
invested in the U.S. significantly.
Japan posted a trade surplus of 6.8 trillion yen with the
United States last year, down 4.6 percent from 2015, but
U.S.-bound car shipments rose for a second straight year,
ministry of finance data showed month.
CARS, TRAINS AND SCREENS
Abe, who will be accompanied by Finance Minister Taro Aso
and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, will bring a package of
steps Tokyo says could create 700,000 U.S. jobs through
private-public investment in infrastructure such as high-speed
trains, government sources say.
Speculation is also simmering that Japanese manufacturers
like Toyota Motor Corp,, whose president Akio Toyoda
met Abe last week, could time announcements about investment -
either already planned or new - to coincide with the summit.
Japanese display maker Sharp Corp may start
building a $7 billion plant in the United States this year, a
person with knowledge of the plan said on Wednesday.
Trump, who has abandoned the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) trade pact championed by his predecessor
Barack Obama, wants to open talks on a bilateral free trade deal
with Tokyo. He also wants to renegotiate the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) binding Mexico, the United States and
Canada, the basis of many Japanese firms' investment plans.
Abe prefers multilateral trade deals, but has left the door
open to talks on a bilateral pact - despite officials'
misgivings that Tokyo would come under intense pressure to open
further politically sensitive sectors such as agriculture, while
gaining scant economic benefits.
"We know there will be harsh treatment for Japanese
agriculture if we deal bilaterally with the United States," one
Japanese official said.
"I don't think Mr. Abe will say 'no' to the bilateral option
but I don't think he will say it is a good idea, either."
DISPUTED ISLANDS
Financial markets are keen to see whether Trump repeats his
criticism of Japan for using money supply to weaken the yen to
boost exports. Japanese sources have made clear Tokyo will push
back on any attempts to bind its hands on a hyper-easy monetary
policy central to "Abenomics" growth prescriptions.
On the security front, Abe will be eager for Trump to repeat
assurances that his administration will adhere to Washington's
commitment to defend disputed East China Sea islands under
Japanese control but claimed also by China. The islands are
called the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
Abe is likely to reassure Trump that Japan is willing to
play a bigger regional defense role and beef up its military
capabilities. A pledge to boost defense spending, however, could
be contentious at home in view of Japan's huge public debt.
Some experts cautioned that too subservient a response by
Abe, such as a government-inspired jobs creation package, risks
confirming Trump's view that old-style Japan bashing works.
"It's a very difficult line to walk to satisfy Trump at the
same time not giving the impression that it's Japan Inc all over
again," said Jun Okumura, a former trade negotiator who is a
visiting scholar at the Meiji Institute for Global Affairs.
Others, though, said Japan has little choice.
As the Japanese official put it, "We have no choice but to
ride with the United States, whoever the president is."
(Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick in Washington and
Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takashi Umekawa in Tokyo; Editing by Bill
Tarrant)