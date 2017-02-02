FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota a Japanese brand, but also a U.S. manufacturer -president
February 2, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 7 months ago

Toyota a Japanese brand, but also a U.S. manufacturer -president

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.

Toyoda's comment comes as global automakers face pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has demanded that more cars sold in the United States be made locally to increase jobs and shrink the U.S. trade deficit. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

