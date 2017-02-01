Trump to nominate Rod Rosenstein to be deputy U.S. attorney general

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein to be deputy attorney general, the White House said on Tuesday, one day after Trump fired the acting attorney general for refusing to enforce an immigration order.

The White House also said Trump will nominate Rachel Brand to be associate attorney general and Steven Engel to be an assistant attorney general, filling senior positions as the Justice Department awaits Senate confirmation of Jeff Sessions to be attorney general.