WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
has asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors appointed
by President Barack Obama who have not already resigned to do so
"in order to ensure a uniform transition," the Justice
Department said on Friday.
"Until the new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated
career prosecutors in our U.S. attorney’s offices will continue
the great work of the department in investigating, prosecuting,
and deterring the most violent offenders,” it said in a
statement.
It is routine for a new president to appoint his own U.S.
attorneys, who are political appointees.
The Justice Department statement cast doubt over the future
of Preet Bharara, the Obama appointee who currently serves as
the Manhattan-based U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of
New York, whose office handles some of the most critical
business and criminal cases passing through the federal judicial
system.
A law enforcement official said Bharara expected to remain
in his post. The official said Bharara had met with both
President Donald Trump and his attorney general and been advised
that they wanted him to stay on as Manhattan U.S. Attorney.
The source said it was not immediately clear what the
Justice Department announcement means for Bharara's future.
Bharara's office did not comment.