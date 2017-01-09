FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jared Kushner to be named senior advisor -media
January 9, 2017 / 6:52 PM / 7 months ago

Jared Kushner to be named senior advisor -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will appoint his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to the position of senior adviser to the president, two media outlets reported on Monday.

The appointment of Kushner, reported by NBC and The New York Times, had been anticipated but it was unclear what his official role would be. The Times reported that his title could be adjusted.

Kushner, like Trump, is a major New York-based real estate developer with a wide net of business dealings that could pose potential conflicts of interest. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Hay)

