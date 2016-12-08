FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Trump expected to name CKE Restaurants CEO to head Labor Department -source
December 8, 2016 / 3:39 PM / 8 months ago

Trump expected to name CKE Restaurants CEO to head Labor Department -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Andy Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc, as his nominee to head the U.S. Labor Department, according to a source familiar with the choice, putting a vocal critic of government intervention in labor markets in charge of workplace regulation.

Puzder, whose company operates the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's fast-food chains, appeared as a Trump surrogate during the presidential campaign. The selection, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was expected to be announced soon, the source said. (Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley and Robert Iafolla; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

