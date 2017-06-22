By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK The latest lawyer hired to represent
U.S. President Donald Trump in the federal investigation of
Russian interference in the 2016 election is an ex-Marine who
likens some cases to war.
"I fight hard," John Dowd said in an interview. "I believe
that's what I'm supposed to do. I am not a snowflake, I can tell
you that."
"Snowflake" is a disparaging term for people considered
overly sensitive and fragile that has been adopted by some Trump
supporters to mock liberals.
Dowd, who spoke with Reuters on Wednesday, is a mirror of
his client in many ways. He has a no-holds-barred, hyperbolic
style and a history of attacking prosecutors, congressional
Democrats and the media.
The 76-year-old Washington lawyer, who retired from the firm
of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld in 2014, brings criminal
defense and government investigation experience to Trump's legal
team.
The team, led by New York lawyer Marc Kasowitz, is tasked
with responding to Robert Mueller, the special counsel named by
the Justice Department to probe whether anyone associated with
Trump or his campaign had any illegal dealings with Russian
officials or others with ties to the Kremlin.
Russian officials have denied meddling in the U.S. election,
and Trump denies any collusion by his campaign.
In what Dowd said would be his last major trial, he defended
billionaire hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam in one of the
biggest insider trading cases of all time.
Rajaratnam was convicted of all 14 insider trading counts
and sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2011.
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Reed Brodsky, who prosecuted
the case, said Dowd put on a strong defense in the face of
overwhelming evidence. "This is war, and I will defeat you,"
Brodsky recalled Dowd declaring in one phone conversation.
Dowd confirmed the sentiment on Wednesday. "It is a war," he
said of such cases.
His tactics in the Rajaratnam case reflected that belief.
Dowd aggressively challenged the prosecution's stance on what
constituted insider trading. He also fought the government's
wiretaps of his client's cell phone, claiming investigators
"gamed the system."
Brodsky said he believed the physically commanding
6-foot-4-inch-tall Dowd would be a "ferocious defender of the
president."
In a manner similar to Trump, Dowd lashed out at what he
perceived to be improper leaks by prosecutors and the Federal
Bureau of Investigation during the Rajaratnam case, singling out
then-Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in particular.
"He sat in the back of the courtroom with his press dogs,"
Dowd said. "It was the most atrocious thing I've ever seen."
Dowd also went after reporters. Bharara, who declined to
comment on Wednesday, last weekend retweeted an intemperate 2011
email the defense lawyer sent to a Wall Street Journal reporter
he accused of "whoring" for the prosecution.
In another encounter with the press caught on camera, Dowd
swore at and gave the middle finger to a CNBC reporter.
Like Trump, Dowd has a tendency to put his own spin on
adverse news. After the Rajaratnam verdict, Dowd argued "the
defense is winning" because the prosecution chose not to pursue
23 other allegations of insider trading. "The score is 23-14,"
he told reporters.
In a 2007 congressional probe of politically motivated
firings of U.S. Attorneys, Dowd complained of McCarthyism when
his client, former Justice Department official Monica Goodling,
was criticized by Democrats for invoking the Fifth Amendment
against self-incrimination.
Dowd represented U.S. Senator John McCain on congressional
ethics charges in the 1980s "Keating Five" banking scandal and
conducted the Major League Baseball investigation that led to
former Hall of Famer Pete Rose being banned from the sport for
betting on games while he was manager of the Cincinnati Reds.
Dowd would not discuss legal strategy for Trump but said the
team the president had assembled was great. "We're all
fighters," he said.
Though his hiring was first reported Friday, a person
familiar with the matter said Dowd has been working with the
team for weeks. Dowd said he knew Kasowitz partner Michael Bowe,
who is also representing Trump, and met with Kasowitz at the end
of May. Jay Sekulow, another member of the team, has been
appearing on television on Trump's behalf.
Dowd also said he talked with the president but declined to
describe their conversation. He called Trump "a fighter for the
people" and said the president had done nothing wrong.
A onetime military lawyer with the U.S. Marine Corps, Dowd
noted his shared service in declining to criticize Mueller, a
Marine platoon leader during the Vietnam War.
"Bobby is doing what he has to do and he'll do a good job,"
said Dowd. "He's a fellow Marine and he's a good man."