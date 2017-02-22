FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Trump expected to revoke rules on transgender bathrooms -draft document
#Target LGBT
February 22, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 6 months ago

Trump expected to revoke rules on transgender bathrooms -draft document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Republican President Donald Trump's administration was expected to revoke landmark guidelines issued to public schools in defense of transgender student rights, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The draft reverses former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature initiative on transgender rights, which instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms matching their gender identity. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

