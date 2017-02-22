FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
White House says transgender bathroom guidance under review
#Target LGBT
February 22, 2017

White House says transgender bathroom guidance under review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday the Justice and Education departments were reviewing current federal guidance on transgender bathroom use in public schools and expected to release something new on the issue later in the day.

"I would expect further guidance to come out on that today," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing, adding that "the president ... is a firm believer in states' rights" and the new administration had "several areas of concern, both legal and procedural."

Former Democratic President Barack Obama had issued guidance that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms matching their gender identity.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander

