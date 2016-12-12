FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada vows open competition for jets that includes Lockheed's F-35
December 12, 2016 / 5:33 PM / 8 months ago

Canada vows open competition for jets that includes Lockheed's F-35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada is sticking to plans to run an open competition for fighter jets and Lockheed Martin Inc's F-35 will have a chance to take part, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday when asked about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of the program.

Earlier in the day, Trump said the cost of the program was "out of control."

Although during last year's Canadian election campaign Trudeau said the plane was too expensive and promised not to buy it, his Liberal government has since softened its position. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
