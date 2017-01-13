FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Lockheed Martin CEO: Close to deal to lower F-35 costs, add 1,800 jobs
January 13, 2017 / 5:46 PM / 7 months ago

Lockheed Martin CEO: Close to deal to lower F-35 costs, add 1,800 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is close to a deal to significantly lower the cost of its F-35 aircraft, its Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson said on Friday following a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Hewson, speaking to reporters in Trump Tower, added that Lockheed plans to increase jobs at its Fort Worth, Texas, facility by 1,800, which would add "thousands and thousands of jobs" across the supply chain in 45 U.S. states. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Writing by Susan Heavey)

