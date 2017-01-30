FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says cost of Lockheed's F-35 has been cut by $600 mln
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 7 months ago

Trump says cost of Lockheed's F-35 has been cut by $600 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday his administration had been able to cut $600 million from the latest U.S. contract for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Lockheed Martin aircraft that he has sharply criticized for its cost overruns.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said he appreciated Lockheed Martin Corp for being so responsive to his concerns about the high cost of the high tech warplane and added that the company was doing a great job on the program.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey

