Improperly stored raw meat among violations found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

April 13 (Reuters) - Restaurant inspectors found 13 violations at Mar-a-Lago, the exclusive Florida resort owned by President Donald Trump, the Miami Herald reported.

Undercooled meat, potentially dangerous raw fish and two broken coolers were among the problems found at the private club that charges $200,000 in initiation fees and has become known as the Southern White House, the newspaper reported late on Wednesday.

Neither Mar-a-Lago nor the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which last inspected the club on Jan. 26, immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment on Thursday.

Trump bought Mar-a-Lago in 1985. This weekend he is to make his seventh trip to the Palm Beach property as the 45th president of the United States.

Violations found just days before the state visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe included failure to use proper parasite destruction on fish intended to be served raw or undercooked, the Herald reported, quoting the inspection report. Inspectors ordered that the fish be cooked immediately or tossed out.

Inside the broken coolers, inspectors found raw meats meant to be stored at 41 degrees that were potentially dangerously warm, including ham at 57 degrees, raw beef at 50 degrees, duck at 50 degrees and chicken at 49 degrees, the newspaper said.

Other violations included sinks with water too cold to sanitize hands and rusty shelves inside walk-in coolers.

Three were "high priority" violations, meaning they could allow for illness-causing bacteria in meals served in the dining room, the newspaper said.

Mar-a-Lago was issued a citation for the broken coolers, which the club was ordered to empty and repair.

It was not the first time a Trump eatery has gotten negative publicity since his November 2016 election. The restaurant in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City was reviewed by Vanity Fair in December 2016 under the headline "Trump Grill Could Be The Worst Restaurant in America." (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)