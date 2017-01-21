FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Trump to meet with British Prime Minister May next week - White House
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 21, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 7 months ago

Trump to meet with British Prime Minister May next week - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet next week with British Prime Minister Theresa May and has talked about meeting Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Jan. 31, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Saturday.

The date of May's visit was not immediately clear in the brief statement from Spicer.

"The president will welcome his first foreign leader this Thursday when the United Kingdom's Theresa May will come to Washington on Friday," Spicer said. Spicer was not immediately available to clarify whether the meeting would be on Thursday or Friday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.