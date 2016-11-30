FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump to meet with Linda McMahon, Gen. John Kelly, U.S. prosecutor
Trump unshackled
November 30, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 9 months ago

Trump to meet with Linda McMahon, Gen. John Kelly, U.S. prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican President-elect Donald
Trump holds more meetings on Wednesday as he forms his
administration before taking over from Democratic President
Barack Obama on Jan. 20. 
    Trump's transition team said he was scheduled to meet with
the following people:
 
    LINDA MCMAHON
    * former World Wrestling Entertainment Inc CEO and
former U.S. Senate candidate in Connecticut
    
    PREET BHARARA
    * U.S. prosecutor in Manhattan appointed by President Barack
Obama in 2009
    
    SONNY PERDUE
    * former Georgia governor and member of the Bipartisan
Policy Center
    
    DAN COATS
    * U.S. senator from Indiana
    
    GENERAL JOHN KELLY
    * retired Marine Corps general and former commander of U.S.
Southern Command

    
 (Reporting and writing by Doina Chiacu and Eric Walsh; Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)

