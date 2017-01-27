FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to monitor impact on its firms from US-Mexico relationship
January 27, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 7 months ago

Japan to monitor impact on its firms from US-Mexico relationship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan will continue to monitor closely how the relationship between the United States and Mexico affects Japanese companies, chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

The White House on Thursday floated the idea of imposing a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a wall at the southern U.S. border, sending the peso plummeting and deepening the crisis between the two neighbours.

Japanese manufacturers including major automakers operate factories in Mexico.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

