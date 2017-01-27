FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Mexican imports tax one option but others possible
January 27, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 7 months ago

Trump says Mexican imports tax one option but others possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Friday that he has the right to impose a tax on imports from Mexico, but there were other options that could be "much more positive" for both countries.

"It's something that I have the right to do. It's something I can impose if I want," Trump said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network.

But Trump, noting he had just spoken with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, said the two countries were "getting along actually very well."

"So I'm not against something like that but with respect to Mexico, something else could happen which would be much more positive for both Mexico and the United States," Trump said. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mary Milliken)

