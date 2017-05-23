FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mueller cleared by U.S. government ethics experts to oversee Russia probe
May 23, 2017 / 8:01 PM / 3 months ago

Mueller cleared by U.S. government ethics experts to oversee Russia probe

Julia Edwards Ainsley

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been cleared by Department of Justice ethics experts to oversee the federal investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, a department spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Mueller was appointed special counsel last week to ensure an independent probe, but an ethics rule limiting government attorneys from investigating people their former law firm represented raised questions over how Mueller would be allowed to operate.

