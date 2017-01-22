FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says will begin renegotiating NAFTA pact soon with Mexico, Canada
January 22, 2017 / 7:49 PM / 7 months ago

Trump says will begin renegotiating NAFTA pact soon with Mexico, Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he plans talks soon with the leaders of Canada and Mexico to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"We will be starting negotiations having to do with NAFTA," Trump said. "We are going to start renegotiating on NAFTA, on immigration and on security at the border."

The NAFTA trade pact went into force 23 years ago. Trump pledged during his 2016 presidential campaign that if elected he would renegotiate it to provide more favorable terms to the United States. (Reporting By Ayesha Rascoe and Steve Holland; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

