9 months ago
Trump will meet Tuesday with New York Times - spokeswoman
Shock Tactics
Economy
Technology
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 9 months ago

Trump will meet Tuesday with New York Times - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Tuesday with journalists from The New York Times, a spokeswoman said hours after his posts on Twitter canceling the meeting.

Trump planned to travel to the Times building, spokeswoman Hope Hicks told reporters without elaborating. Earlier, Trump said on Twitter he canceled the meeting after the newspaper tried to change the terms agreed upon. The Times said it was Trump who had tried to change the terms, wanting the entire meeting off the record. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

