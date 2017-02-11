WASHINGTON Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of
first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by
nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in
sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Saturday.
Nordstrom announced this week it had decided to stop
carrying Ivanka Trump's apparel, prompting President Donald
Trump to take to Twitter to defend her. "My daughter Ivanka has
been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom," he said on Wednesday.
The Journal cited internal Nordstrom data as showing sales
of Ivanka Trump's products were more than 70 percent lower in
the second, third and fourth week of October compared to the
same weeks the previous year.
Nordstrom had $14.3 million in sales in the fiscal year that
ended in January, down from $20.9 million in the previous year,
the Journal reported.
In addition to the president, others in the administration
expressed support for Ivanka Trump's business. Senior White
House adviser Kellyanne Conway was accused of violating ethics
rules when she went on television to urge people to buy Ivanka
Trump's products in what she called "a free commercial."
Republican Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House of
Representatives Oversight committee, said on Thursday he had
asked the Office of Government Ethics to review Conway's
comments and recommend disciplinary action against her if
warranted.
Nordstrom did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)