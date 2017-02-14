FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House should probe Conway's Nordstrom comments -U.S. ethics office
February 14, 2017 / 7:31 PM / 6 months ago

White House should probe Conway's Nordstrom comments -U.S. ethics office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The White House should investigate a public endorsement of Ivanka Trump products by Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, and consider disciplinary action, the Office of Government Ethics said in a letter on Tuesday.

Conway's comments last week after Nordstrom announced it was dropping the brand of Trump's daughter Ivanka from its stores prompted criticism from Republican and Democratic lawmakers amid concern she may have violated ethics rules that prohibit using a public office to endorse products or advance personal business gains.

"There is strong reason to believe that Ms. Conway has violated the Standards of Conduct and that disciplinary action is warranted," the letter read. It recommended the investigation and any disciplinary action be taken by Feb. 28. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Timothy Ahmann; editing by Grant McCool)

