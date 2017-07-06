China's COSCO Shipping flags first-half profit on improving market
SHANGHAI, July 6 China's COSCO Shipping Holdings expects to post a profit of around 1.85 billion yuan ($272 million) in the first half, helped by an improving shipping market.
WARSAW, July 6 President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would confront the threat from North Korea very strongly and urged nations around the world to show Pyongyang that there would be consequences for its nuclear and missile program.
Trump, speaking during a news conference in Warsaw, said there were "severe things" that the United States was considering with regard to North Korea but noted that he would not draw a red line. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; editing by Andrew Roche)
LONDON, July 6 British police believe that other people could have been involved in a suicide bomb attack in Manchester that killed 22 people at a pop concert in May, and further arrests could be made, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing local police.