Trump on nuclear weapons tweet: "Let it be an arms race" -MSNBC

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, asked for clarification his Thursday Twitter post about nuclear weapons, said: "Let it be an arms race," MSNBC said on Friday.

"We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all," Trump said in an interview with MSNBC, the network reported, one day after the president-elect called for an expansion of U.S. nuclear capabilities in a tweet that alarmed nonproliferation experts. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Susan Heavey)