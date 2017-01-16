FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump vows 'insurance for everybody' in replacing Obamacare
January 16, 2017 / 2:00 AM / 7 months ago

Trump vows 'insurance for everybody' in replacing Obamacare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump aims to replace Obamacare with a plan that would envisage "insurance for everyone," he said in an interview with the Washington Post published on Sunday night.

Trump did not give the Post specifics about his proposals to replace Democratic President Barack Obama's signature health insurance law, but said the plan is nearly finished and he is ready to unveil it alongside the leaders of the Republican-controlled Congress.

Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Will Dunham

