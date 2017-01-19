Trump team formally announces Perdue as agriculture pick

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates agriculture exports.

The nomination of Perdue, who served on Trump's agricultural advisory committee during his presidential campaign, must be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, David Alexander and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)