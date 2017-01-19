FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump team formally announces Perdue as agriculture pick
January 19, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 7 months ago

Trump team formally announces Perdue as agriculture pick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates agriculture exports.

The nomination of Perdue, who served on Trump's agricultural advisory committee during his presidential campaign, must be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, David Alexander and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

