Trump meets with drugmakers, seeks lower prices, U.S. production

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with the chief executives of several top drugmakers on Tuesday, called on the pharmaceutical industry to boost their U.S. production and lower their prices, and vowed to speed up approval times for new medicines.

Trump met with the CEOs of Novartis AG, Merck & Co Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corp, Eli Lilly & Co, Amgen Inc as well as the head of the industry's lobbying group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey)